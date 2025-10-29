Skip to Main content
Up Town BBQ and Fish
0
Order Online
Home
/
Catfish Plate
Catfish Plate
$0
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Sauce
Select...
Add to Cart
1
(1),(2), or (3) Southern-fried, U.S. farm-raised fresh catfish fillets, includes (2) small, regular sides. Served with tartar sauce or hot sauce.
Up Town BBQ and Fish Location and Hours
(901) 313-9388
102 North Main Street, Covington, TN 38019
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement