Skip to Main content
Up Town BBQ and Fish
0
Order Online
Home
/
Catfish Sandwich
Catfish Sandwich
$0
Sauce
Select...
Catfish Add-ons
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Southern-fried, U.S. farm-raised fresh catfish fillet sandwich, topped with our house-made fresh cole slaw. Served with tartar sauce or hot sauce.
Up Town BBQ and Fish Location and Hours
(901) 313-9388
102 North Main Street, Covington, TN 38019
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement