Up Town BBQ and Fish 100 N. Main St
Food
Family Packs
Family Pack #1
1 and 1/2 lb of our slow-smoked pulled pork, 16 oz baked bean, 16 oz cole slaw, 16 oz potato salad, 6 buns, BBQ sauce. Serves up to 6.$45.00
Family Pack #2
1 slab and a half of our tender BabyBack ribs, 1 and 1/2 lb of our slow-smoked pulled pork, 16 oz baked bean, 16 oz cole slaw, 16 oz potato salad, 6 buns, BBQ sauce. Serves up to 6.$76.00
Family Pack #3
1 and 1/2 lb of our 16+ hour, slow-smoked chopped brisket, 16 oz baked bean, 16 oz cole slaw, 16 oz potato salad, 6 buns, BBQ sauce. Serves up to 6.$65.00
Family Pack #4
1 and a half slabs of our tender BabyBack ribs, 16 oz baked bean, 16 oz cole slaw, 16 oz potato salad, 6 buns, BBQ sauce. Serves up to 6.$52.00
Appetizers
BBQ Eggrolls
In-house hand rolled crispy flour tortillas filled with our pulled pork and fresh cole slaw. Served with a BBQ marmalade.$12.50
BBQ Fries
Fries, pulled pork, nacho cheese, BBQ sauce$12.00
BBQ Nachos
Tortilla chips, pulled pork, nacho cheese, BBQ sauce$10.00
Catfish Nuggets Basket
Fried catfish nuggets$14.00
Chicken Tenders Basket
Chicken Tenders and fries$13.00
Fried Pickles
Battered pickles$6.50
Mac N Cheese Balls
Fried macaroni and cheese$6.50
Mozzerella Sticks
Breaded mozzerella cheese$6.50
Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms$6.00
Onion Petals
Battered onion petals$6.00
Pigtails
Smoked pork tails$3.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
One-of-a-kind, slow-smoked pulled pork sandwich. Served with your choice of our mild, medium, or hot Original BBQ Sauce.$6.50
Brisket Sandwich
Slow-smoked, premium beef chopped brisket sandwich, topped with our house-made cole slaw. Served with your choice of mild, medium, or hot Original BBQ Sauce.$14.00
Catfish Sandwich
Southern-fried, U.S. farm-raised fresh catfish fillet sandwich, topped with our house-made fresh cole slaw. Served with tartar sauce or hot sauce.$11.00
Hamburger
Up Town's Original 100% angus beef burger piled high with spring mix, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo.$7.00
Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/3 lb patties of Up Town's Original 100% angus beef piled high with two slices of melted American cheese, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo. Served with fries.$14.00
Starling Bologna
Locally sourced starling bologna sandwich grilled to perfection and topped with our house-made fresh cole slaw. Served with your choice of our mild, medium, or hot BBQ sauce.$7.00
Turkey Burger
Up Town's Original lean turkey burger piled high with spring mix, tomato, grilled onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo.$8.50
BBQ Meats
Catfish
Up to 1 lb of Southern-fried, U.S. farm-raised fresh catfish fillet. Served with tartar sauce or hot sauce.$11.00
Half Slab
Half a slab of ribs$14.00
Full Slab
Full slab of ribs$27.00
Jumbo Turkey Leg
Smoked jumbo turkey leg$13.00
Pulled Pork
1lb smoked pulled pork$15.00
Up Town Cheesy Mac
Cheesy, smoked Mac and Cheese, topped with our tender pulled pork and your choice of BBQ sauce.$16.00
Brisket
16 hour slow-smoked, premium beef chopped brisket. Served with your choice of mild, medium, or hot Original BBQ Sauce.$21.00
Plates
BBQ Sandwich Plate
One-of-a-kind, slow-smoked pulled pork sandwich and (2) small, regular sides. Served with your choice of our mild, medium, or hot BBQ sauce.$11.50
Bologna Sandwich Plate
Locally sourced starling bologna sandwich grilled to perfection and topped with our house-made fresh cole slaw. Includes (2) small, regular sides. Served with your choice of our mild, medium, or hot BBQ sauce.$12.00
Catfish Plate
(1),(2), or (3) Southern-fried, U.S. farm-raised fresh catfish fillets, includes (2) small, regular sides. Served with tartar sauce or hot sauce.$16.00
Brisket Sandwich Plate$20.00
Half Slab Plate$19.00
Full Slab Plate$32.00
Jumbo Turkey Leg Plate$18.00
Sides
Kid's Meals
Desserts
Drinks
Bottled Beverages
Crush Grape Bottle$2.75
Mtn Dew Bottle$2.75
Mtn Dew Zero Bottle$2.75
Mug Root Beer Bottle$2.75
Orange Crush Bottle$2.75
Peach Crush Bottle$2.75
Pepsi Bottle$2.75
Cherry Pepsi Bottle$2.75
Pepsi Zero Sugar Bottle$2.75
Starry Bottle$2.75
Starry Zero Bottle$2.75
Bubly Sparkling Water - Pineapple/Tangerine$2.50
Bubly Sparkling Water - Mixed Berry$2.50
Water$1.50