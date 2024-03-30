Welcome to

Up Town BBQ & Fish

We are a Tennessee BBQ and Fish Restaurant located in Uptown Covington, TN, on the Historic Town Square. We specialize in fall-off-the-bone smoked BBQ-style cuisine and delicious mouth-watering homestyle dishes.

We aim to provide a variety of options for all of our patrons.





We are grateful of our BBQ and Fish Loving folks! We look forward to seeing and serving YOU soon. Enjoy!