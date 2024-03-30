Welcome to
Up Town BBQ & Fish
The Best BBQ and Fish in West Tennessee!
Welcome to
Up Town BBQ & Fish
We are a Tennessee BBQ and Fish Restaurant located in Uptown Covington, TN, on the Historic Town Square. We specialize in fall-off-the-bone smoked BBQ-style cuisine and delicious mouth-watering homestyle dishes.
We aim to provide a variety of options for all of our patrons.
We are grateful of our BBQ and Fish Loving folks! We look forward to seeing and serving YOU soon. Enjoy!
Taste the difference
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.