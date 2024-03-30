A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to

Up Town BBQ & Fish

The Best BBQ and Fish in West Tennessee!

Contact Us
Image

Welcome to

Up Town BBQ & Fish

We are a Tennessee BBQ and Fish Restaurant located in Uptown Covington, TN, on the Historic Town Square. We specialize in fall-off-the-bone smoked BBQ-style cuisine and delicious mouth-watering homestyle dishes.

We aim to provide a variety of options for all of our patrons.


We are grateful of our BBQ and Fish Loving folks! We look forward to seeing and serving YOU soon. Enjoy!

View Menu
  • Image

    Taste the difference

    Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    View Menu
  • Image

    Available for Delivery or Pickup

    Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.

    Order Now
  • Image

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

    Locations & Hours