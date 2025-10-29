Skip to Main content
Up Town BBQ and Fish
0
Order Online
Home
/
Family Pack #4 (Rib)
Family Pack #4 (Rib)
$0
BBQ Sauce Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
1 and a half slabs of our tender BabyBack ribs, 16 oz baked bean, 16 oz cole slaw, 16 oz potato salad, BBQ sauce. Serves up to 6.
Up Town BBQ and Fish Location and Hours
(901) 313-9388
102 North Main Street, Covington, TN 38019
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement