Up Town BBQ and Fish 100 N. Main St
Food
Appetizers
- BBQ Eggrolls$12.50
- BBQ Fries
Fries, pulled pork, nacho cheese, BBQ sauce$12.00
- BBQ Nachos
Tortilla chips, pulled pork, nacho cheese, BBQ sauce$10.00
- Catfish Nuggets Basket
Fried catfish nuggets$14.00
- Chicken Tenders Basket
Chicken Tenders and fries$13.00
- Fried Pickles
Battered pickles$6.50
- Mac N Cheese Balls
Fried macaroni and cheese$6.50
- Mozzerella Sticks
Breaded mozzerella cheese$6.50
- Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms$6.00
- Onion Petals
Battered onion petals$6.00
- Pigtails
Smoked pork tails$3.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
BBQ Meats
Family Pack
Plates
Sides
Kid's Meals
Desserts
Misc
Drinks
Bottled Beverages
- Crush Grape Bottle$2.75
- Mtn Dew Bottle$2.75
- Mtn Dew Zero Bottle$2.75
- Mug Root Beer Bottle$2.75
- Orange Crush Bottle$2.75
- Peach Crush Bottle$2.75
- Pepsi Bottle$2.75
- Cherry Pepsi Bottle$2.75
- Pepsi Zero Sugar Bottle$2.75
- Starry Bottle$2.75
- Starry Zero Bottle$2.75
- Bubly Sparkling Water - Pineapple/Tangerine$2.50
- Bubly Sparkling Water - Mixed Berry$2.50
- Water$1.50
Tea
Up Town Merchandise
Souvenirs
Funnel Cake
Up Town BBQ and Fish Location and Hours
(901) 313-9388
Open now • Closes at 8PM