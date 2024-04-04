Up Town BBQ and Fish 100 N. Main St
Food
Appetizers
- Mac N Cheese Balls$6.50
Fried macaroni and cheese
- Mozzerella Sticks$6.50
Breaded mozzerella cheese
- Mushrooms$6.00
Breaded mushrooms
- Fried Pickles$6.50
Battered pickles
- Catfish Nuggets Basket$14.00
Fried catfish nuggets
- BBQ Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips, pulled pork, nacho cheese, BBQ sauce
- BBQ Fries$12.00
Fries, pulled pork, nacho cheese, BBQ sauce
- Chicken Tenders Basket$13.00
Chicken Tenders and fries
- Chicken Wings Basket$15.00
Chicken Wings and fries
- Pigtails$3.00+
Smoked pork tails
- Onion Petals$6.00
Battered onion petals
Burgers & Sandwiches
BBQ Meats
- Jumbo Turkey Leg$13.00
Smoked jumbo turkey leg
- Half Slab$14.00
Half a slab of ribs
- Full Slab$27.00
Full slab of ribs
- Spare Ribs$30.00
Full slab of spare ribs
- Pulled Pork$15.00+
1lb smoked pulled pork
- Pork Picnic/Butt$50.00
Smoked pork picnic or butt
- Pork Shoulder$100.00
Whole smoked pork shoulder
- Chicken$30.00
Whole smoked chicken
- Turkey
Whole smoked turkey
- Ham
Whole smoked ham
