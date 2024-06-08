Up Town BBQ and Fish 100 N. Main St
Food
Appetizers
- Mac N Cheese Balls
Fried macaroni and cheese$6.50
- Mozzerella Sticks
Breaded mozzerella cheese$6.50
- Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms$6.00
- Fried Pickles
Battered pickles$6.50
- Catfish Nuggets Basket
Fried catfish nuggets$14.00
- BBQ Nachos
Tortilla chips, pulled pork, nacho cheese, BBQ sauce$10.00
- BBQ Eggrolls$12.50
- BBQ Fries
Fries, pulled pork, nacho cheese, BBQ sauce$12.00
- Chicken Tenders Basket
Chicken Tenders and fries$13.00
- Chicken Wings Basket
Chicken Wings and fries$15.00
- Pigtails
Smoked pork tails$3.00
- Onion Petals
Battered onion petals$6.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
BBQ Meats
- Pulled Pork
1lb smoked pulled pork$15.00
- Half Slab
Half a slab of ribs$14.00
- Full Slab
Full slab of ribs$27.00
- Jumbo Turkey Leg
Smoked jumbo turkey leg$13.00
- Catfish$11.00
- Spare Ribs
Full slab of spare ribs$30.00
- Pork Picnic/Butt
Smoked pork picnic or butt$50.00
- Pork Shoulder
Whole smoked pork shoulder$100.00
- Chicken
Whole smoked chicken$30.00
- Turkey
Whole smoked turkey
- Ham
Whole smoked ham
- Regular Turkey Leg$9.00
Plates
Sides
Kid's Meals
Misc
Family Pack
Drinks
Canned Soda
Bottled Beverages
- Crush Grape Bottle$2.75
- Mtn Dew Bottle$2.75
- Mtn Dew Zero Bottle$2.75
- Mug Root Beer Bottle$2.75
- Orange Crush Bottle$2.75
- Peach Crush Bottle$2.75
- Pepsi Bottle$2.75
- Pepsi Zero Sugar Bottle$2.75
- Starry Bottle$2.75
- Starry Zero Bottle$2.75
- Bubly Sparkling Water - Pineapple/Tangerine$2.50
- Bubly Sparkling Water - Mixed Berry$2.50
- Water$1.50
- Cherry Pepsi Bottle$2.75
Tea
Up Town Merchandise
Up Town Apparel
Up Town Souvenirs
- Pen$3.00
Up Town BBQ and Fish Location and Hours
(901) 313-9388
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM